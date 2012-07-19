* Soybeans set record high
* Corn front-month hits record top, off peak
* Wheat nears 4-year high
* NOAA forecasts hot, dry August
By K.T. Arasu
CHICAGO, July 19 Corn and soybeans soared to
record highs on Thursday, as the worsening drought in the U.S.
farm belt stirred fears of a food crisis, with a U.S. government
agency forecasting that the heat and dryness will extend into
next month in the Midwest.
The forecast by National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration bodes ill for soybeans, which will go through the
critical yield-setting stage in the next two weeks into August
and need adequate moisture for proper growth.
About 80 percent of the corn crop is already pollinating.
Hopes are fading fast for any recovery in yield in areas hardest
hit by the worst drought 56 years, analysts said.
Soybeans took over leadership of the price rally, posting
much larger gains than corn on Thursday.
Chicago wheat futures were also higher, with prices near
their highest levels in four years, up more than 50 percent in a
month. Wheat has gotten a boost from corn and soybean futures,
along with crop troubles in Europe, particularly Russia.
There have been constant whispers of Russia curbing wheat
exports to preserve supplies for domestic use, but Russian
officials have said they have no plans to do so.
Updated U.S. weather forecasts called for light rains in
Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Thursday. Still, large swaths of
the Midwest, which accounts for three-quarters of the corn and
soybeans produced in the United States, will remain dry.
Corn prices were off their peaks after rains overnight and
on Thursday morning in part of Illinois, a top corn and soybean
growing state, and in Chicago, home to the global citadel of
grains trading --- the Chicago Board of Trade.
"There is some of that mentality," said grains analyst Dan
Basse, president of AgResource Co in Chicago, alluding to the
adage that grain traders sell when it rains on La Salle street,
the city's financial district.
Corn prices began to retreat when pit trading at the CBOT
began at 9.30 am Central Time (1430 GMT).
A weather report from the Drought Monitor showed the drought
was expanding. Half of the Midwest was in severe to exceptional
drought, up from about a third of the region a week earlier.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said
above-average temperatures were expected over the vast majority
of the contiguous 48 U.S. states in August, with below-average
precipitation for the Midwest.
The high prices for corn and soybeans in the world's largest
grain exporting nation was beginning to dent sales.
U.S. government data showed sales of soybeans to buyers
overseas fell last week to the lowest level in six months. For
corn, the weekly sales were one-fifth of a year ago, with Taiwan
choosing to cancel a large purchase.
Concerns were growing that high prices could trigger a food
crisis like the one in 2008, when food shortages triggered riots
in some countries.
"I hesitate to use those words (food crisis) but the
circumstances are more severe now than they were in 2008," said
Dennis Gartman, a commodity trader and editor/publisher of The
Gartman Letter.
Key ingredients in the food crisis of 2008, which combined
with other political factors to topple the government in
Tunisia, were crude oil prices rallying to a record high above
$147 per barrel and prices for rice surging in Asia -- two
elements that are missing this time around.
Asia has an abundant supply of the rice staple this year,
while U.S. crude oil is well below $100 per barrel.
Chicago Board of Trade spot September corn rose 0.8
percent to $8.01-1/2 per bushel after hitting a record high
$8.12, surpassing the peak of $7.99-3/4 set last July. New-crop
December was up 0.3 percent at $7.86, after hitting a
contract high of $7.99.
August soybeans rose 3 percent to $17.31-3/4, after
posting a record high $17.46-1/2. New-crop November rose 2
percent to $16.52, hitting a contract high of $16.73-3/4.
Chicago September wheat rose 2 percent to $9.19-1/2,
peaking at a session high $9.37-1/2, the highest in nearly 4
years. Wheat futures continue to remain in the shadow of the
all-time high set in 2008 at above $13 per bushel.
