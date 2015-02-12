LONDON Feb 12 Private holders of Greek default
insurance could be in for a payout of over $750 million if
Greece defaults on debt owed to the European Central Bank or
other public-sector creditors, lawyers said.
Worries of a default have resurfaced as Athens is in a
stand-off with its international lenders over its plans to end
austerity measures agreed under its 240 billion euro bailout
deals.
Greek credit default swaps (CDS) paid out more than a net $3
billion after privately-held debt was restructured in March
2012. Default worries are now focused on debt held by public
institutions such as the International Monetary Fund, European
Union and ECB.
Investors who hold the relatively small amount of Greek
government debt that remains in private hands may still get a
payout if they have used CDS to protect themselves - even if
Athens defaults only on repayments to the public institutions.
Payouts are made when the International Swaps and
Derivatives Association (ISDA), which administers the CDS
payment process, declares a "credit event".
But with no precedent for sovereign default on publicly-held
debt triggering CDS payments, many market participants have been
uncertain whether their default insurance would pay out in such
a scenario.
Lawyers specialising in derivatives say it would. "It
doesn't make any difference whether it's held by a governmental
entity or not," said Simon Firth, derivatives partner at law
firm Linklaters.
"If there is a failure to pay in relation to any borrowings
of ... Greece, and the failure to pay exceeds a million dollars
or its equivalent in the local currency, once any grace period
has expired, that's a credit event."
However, a special provision introduced soon after the 2012
restructuring says any obligation undertaken by Greece before
Feb. 1, 2012 would not trigger CDS payments.
This means any default on IMF repayments due in the next few
months is unlikely to trigger CDS, as most of the funds were
part of the first of Greece's two bailouts agreed in 2010. The
second bailout was agreed soon after the restructuring and no
repayments are due in the near future.
But the repayment to watch is a 3.5 billion euro bond
expiring in July which is held by the ECB. As part of a deal to
avoid losses on its Greek debt holdings, the ECB swapped in
March 2012 the Greek bonds it then held for new ones that were
not part of the restructuring.
The other condition for triggering CDS is that the failure
to repay debt is not part of a voluntary agreement between
Greece and the ECB, EU or IMF. CDS would be triggered only if
the debt that is restructured is held by at least four different
entities, said David Benton, co-head of the Global International
Markets Group at lawyers Allen & Overy.
"If you've got a loan or bond that is made just by the ECB
for example then if they restructure that's not going to trigger
a credit event," said Benton, who has advised ISDA on CDS
documentation.
Greek CDS payments were triggered in 2012 after the
government introduced retroactive collective action clauses to
make it easier to force bondholders to take a loss.
ISDA decisions on credit events depend on the assessment of
its Determinations Committee, requiring approval by 80 percent
of its members - 15 banks or funds active in the CDS market.
Data from the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation show
there are 752 Greek CDS contracts, worth over $2 billion. But on
a net basis - buyers of CDS can also be sellers - payments would
total $763 million.
Rules introduced in November 2012 mean that only holders of
Greek bonds can seek protection via CDS. BlackRock, Loomis
Sayles and Carmignac Gestion are among the asset management
firms that hold Greek bonds, according to Thomson Reuters eMAXX.
Greek five-year CDS traded at 1,727 basis points on
Thursday, meaning it costs $1.7 million annually to insure $10
million of Greek debt, data from Markit showed.
ISDA declined comment.
