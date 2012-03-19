By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, March 19 The preliminary price set at an auction to decide the payout due to holders of Greek default insurance on Monday showed investors fear for the country's financial future even after a debt restructuring and aid packages.

The first part of the auction to determine how much should be paid to the insured holders of the defaulted Greek bonds, fixed a price of 21.75 cents for Greek bonds, broadly in line with market expectations.

The second stage of Monday's auction will set the final price, or recovery rate. This gives the best guidance yet of the value of new Greek bonds issued in the debt swap in the deal to put the Greece on a firmer footing.

"Of course these bonds are trading at a huge discount and this tells you the market has doubts about whether Greece will be able to cope but that's been known all along and this auction doesn't change this," said Commerzbank rate strategist Christoph Rieger.

Holders of the CDS (credit default swaps) will receive a cash payout equal to the difference between the recovery rate and the full face value of Greek debt.

The auction is expected to draw a line under fears that activation of the CDS contracts would spark a widespread banking crisis. The final results are due at 1530 GMT.

The payout is expected to total around $2.5 billion.

Credit default swap contracts were blamed for worsening the 2008 financial crisis and there have been fears that they could start a chain reaction with unpredictable consequences in the euro zone's debt crisis.