By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, March 19 The preliminary price set at an
auction to decide the payout due to holders of Greek default
insurance on Monday showed investors fear for the country's
financial future even after a debt restructuring and aid
packages.
The first part of the auction to determine how much should
be paid to the insured holders of the defaulted Greek bonds,
fixed a price of 21.75 cents for Greek bonds, broadly in line
with market expectations.
The second stage of Monday's auction will set the final
price, or recovery rate. This gives the best guidance yet of the
value of new Greek bonds issued in the debt swap in the deal to
put the Greece on a firmer footing.
"Of course these bonds are trading at a huge discount and
this tells you the market has doubts about whether Greece will
be able to cope but that's been known all along and this auction
doesn't change this," said Commerzbank rate strategist Christoph
Rieger.
Holders of the CDS (credit default swaps) will receive a
cash payout equal to the difference between the recovery rate
and the full face value of Greek debt.
The auction is expected to draw a line under fears that
activation of the CDS contracts would spark a widespread banking
crisis. The final results are due at 1530 GMT.
The payout is expected to total around $2.5 billion.
Credit default swap contracts were blamed for worsening the
2008 financial crisis and there have been fears that they could
start a chain reaction with unpredictable consequences in the
euro zone's debt crisis.