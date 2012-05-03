* Investors favour top-rated bonds before election
* Slim majority to make Greek reforms tough to implement
* Growth agenda may benefit peripherals over long term
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, May 3 Failure by the two main Greek
parties to secure a comfortable majority in Sunday's elections
could put pressure on wider euro zone peripheral debt markets by
casting doubt over popular tolerance of further reform.
Without implementing the austerity prescribed by its
international lenders, Greece would cease to receive bailout
funds, paving the way for a second debt restructuring and, some
analysts say, threatening its membership of the euro.
Others say that undertaking the reforms could lead Greece to
the same fate by choking the recession-ravaged economy.
Greece completed the biggest sovereign debt restructuring in
history in March, imposing massive losses on private creditors
and swapping old bonds for new ones with a lower interest rate.
The last polls published before an April 20 cutoff showed
S ocialist PASOK and conservative New Democracy, w hich are part
of technocrat Lucas Papademos's government, should between them
eke out a wafer-thin majority in the 300-seat parliament.
Unable to gauge last-minute sentiment, investors are going
into the vote on Sunday - the day the French choose their
president in a second-round runoff - on the defensive, favouring
safe triple-A rated bonds.
"If Greeces coalition doesn't get enough members of
parliament then definitely there will be underperformance by the
periphery," Lloyds Bank strategist Achilleas Georgolopoulos
said. "The market reaction will be more evident on the
periphery, with Spain and Italy hit the hardest."
Greek bonds should also come under pressure but analysts
said they might not be the best gauge because they are illiquid
and prices are at rock bottom.
But Spain would be more vulnerable. Its high public deficit
and banks burdened with bad property loans have put it at the
epicentre of the euro zone crisis, making its bonds sensitive to
any change in sentiment towards riskier debt.
Lloyds recommended buying top-rated 10-year Austrian and
Finnish bonds versus Spain before the election - betting on a
relative rise in Austrian and Finnish debt prices - given German
bonds, the euro zone benchmark, were already expensive.
Failure by the Greek pro-bailout parties to win a sufficient
majority or agree on a coalition could see the premium investors
require to hold 10-year Spanish bonds over Finnish and Austrian
paper hit euro-era highs, Georgolopoulos added.
The Spanish/Finnish 10-year yield
spread last stood at 384 basis points, compared to a high of 398
bps touched in November. The Austrian equivalent
was at 319 bps versus a 328 bps high hit in August.
"The market or the hedge funds have positioned themselves
that both France and Greece will have governments that are not
that friendly towards the troika (European Commission, ECB,
IMF). That only spells higher volatility," said Athanasios
Ladopoulos, founding partner of Swiss Investment Managers.
Investors might want to buy core markets and sell the
peripherals to hedge against that, he said.
"If something goes wrong in Greece that might have a domino
effect on Spain and down the road on Italy, so peripheral
countries might come under further pressure, especially if it is
a more leftist coalition coming into the Greek government."
CONUNDRUM
Greek 10-year bonds trade at about 24 cents in
the euro and yield about 20 percent, reflecting expectations
G r eece will be unable to avoid a further debt restructuring.
Whoever wins on Sunday must agree additional spending cuts
of 5.5 percent of economic output, worth about 11 billion euros
for 2013-2014, and find about 3 billion more from better tax
collection to keep the aid flowing, the IMF has said.
That will be tough for Greece in its fifth year of recession
and with an unemployment rate of nearly 22 percent in January.
"If you look at the price of the new Greek bond ... it's
already priced in another restructuring, another big haircut,"
Alessandro Giansanti, rate strategist at ING said.
"When you see very depressed prices, it reflects not only
the possibility of a second default but a real possibility that
this bond will be redenominated in a different currency."
The Greek and French votes take place against the backdrop
of a debate about whether austerity is the best remedy for the
euro zone's ills or whether pro-growth policies should be given
greater prominence.
Markets have hitherto worried that a rise in the power of
parties less keen on austerity may derail the region's drive for
fiscal discipline. This h e lped push the 10-year French/German
bond yield spread wider in recent months as
Socialist Francois Hollande emerged as favourite to replace
Nicolas Sarkozy as president.
"The good news for Greece could be that if Hollande does win
in France it may well change the emphasis in terms of the policy
prescription that is coming out of Europe towards more
growth-oriented policies, which could be a silver lining for not
only Greece, but for many peripheral countries," said Sanjay
Joshi, head of fixed income at London and Capital, a $3.5
billion fund that got rid of its Greek debt two years ago.