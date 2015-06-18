By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, June 18 British bookmaker William Hill
has re-opened its book on whether Greece will leave the euro
zone by the end of this year, it said on Thursday.
Greece will default on debt repayments to the International
Monetary Fund on June 30 unless it reaches an agreement with its
international creditors, which free up further aid. A default
could ultimately lead to its leaving the euro zone.
"There is such a high level of interest in the 'Grexit' that
we have decided to re-open the market," said William Hill
spokesman Graham Sharpe.
The bookmaker is offering odds of 9-to-4 that Greece will
leave the 19-nation bloc this year, implying a 31 percent
chance. Odds of it staying in are 1-to-3, reflecting a 75
percent probability.
When William Hill stopped taking bets on 'Grexit' earlier
this year the odds were 3-to-1, the shortest they had been up to
that point. That reflected a 25 percent chance.
Explaining why it decided to start taking bets on Grexit
again, Sharpe said: "People want to give us money, so we decided
to re-open the book. The book-making spirit came out, and we
decided to take a chance."
Rival bookmaker Paddy Power is offering odds of 2-to-1 on
'Grexit', implying a 33 percent likelihood. Ladbrokes has closed
its book.
The growing threat of a default has been the talk of
financial markets for the past week, and the 'Grexit' debate is
in full swing on prediction markets sites that allow punters to
bet against each other.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Larry King)