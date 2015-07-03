* ESTOXX put/call ratio 2015: bit.ly/1FXuX9d
* Put/call ratio has edged down over last month
* Greek referendum vote on bailout terms on Sunday
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 3 With Greece just days away from a
referendum decisive to its future in Europe, options market
activity suggests stock-market investors expect gains rather
than losses after the vote, confident Europe's central bank can
limit financial fallout.
"All asset classes are continuing to price a high
probability of an ultimate Greek resolution. Investors still see
a 'Yes' vote as the most likely outcome. We continue to see
bullish flow from most of our clients too," said Ankit Gheedia,
equity derivatives strategist at BNP Paribas.
A poll on Friday showed supporters of Greece's bailout terms
had taken a wafer-thin lead over the 'No' vote backed by the
leftist government, 48 hours before the vote likely to determine
whether Greece quits the euro zone or not.
Traders pointed to the European Central Bank's ability to
limit the spread of any potential financial contagion from
Greece as one reason why investors were placing options trades
that would benefit from the market actually rising, rather than
those designed to protect losses.
The ratio measuring the number of negative "put" options
versus bullish "call" options on the euro zone's blue-chip Euro
STOXX 50 index -- the most liquid European market
for options traders -- has actually edged down over the last
month, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
The Euro STOXX 50 put/call ratio is currently
hovering around the 1.0 level -- down from 1.7 in mid-June and
below its 2015 peak of 2.8 reached in February and March, even
though volatility has picked up.
A "put" option is typically used when investors expect a
market to fall while "calls" are used to bet on a market rising.
Gheedia said many investors believed that even if Greece did
decide to vote 'No' on Sunday and essentially express a desire
to leave the euro zone, the negative effects would be limited,
given Greece's relatively small role in the broader European
economy and ongoing ECB monetary support for the euro zone.
While concerns over Greece have pushed down the Euro STOXX
index by about 4 percent this week, the index remains up nearly
10 percent since the start of 2015, while Germany's DAX
is also up around 13 percent.
Phoebus Theologites, chief investment officer at SteppenWolf
Capital, said he would look to buy "call" options betting on the
Euro STOXX rising to 3,500-3,800 points by September or October.
"A lot of people view Greece and its referendum as not
having too many contagion risks. That is why the put/call ratio
is low," said Theologites.
