LONDON, June 18 Private capital has had ample
time to prepare for a Greek default, though there will proabaly
be some "readjustment" in markets if it happens, the head of
PIMCO, the world's biggest bond fund, said on Thursday.
"Is the risk being rightly priced in? We have had three
years to prepare. This has been a long-running soap opera for
the last three years," said PIMCO Chief Executive Officer
Douglas Hodge.
"Private capital has had ample opportunity to position
itself for Greece defaulting. There will probably be some
readjustment," he told the annual conference of the
International Organisation of Securities Commissions in London.
He said he hoped Greece would stay in the euro but added
that the political consequences of a Greek exit would be greater
than the economic ones for the whole of Europe.
"Today the market is fairly sanguine about the crisis."
