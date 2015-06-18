(Adds details, background)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, June 18 Private capital has had ample
time to prepare for a Greek default, but some "readjustment" in
markets is probable if it happens, the head of PIMCO, the
world's biggest bond fund, said on Thursday.
Greece is drifting towards a default at the end of the month
with little sign of compromise since the collapse on Sunday of
aid-for-reforms talks between Athens and officials from the
European Union, European Central Bank and IMF.
Hopes of a breakthrough at a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers on Thursday looked increasingly remote.
"Is the risk being rightly priced in? We have had three
years to prepare. This has been a long-running soap opera for
the last three years," said PIMCO Chief Executive Officer
Douglas Hodge.
"Private capital has had ample opportunity to position
itself for Greece defaulting. There will probably be some
readjustment," he told the annual conference of the
International Organisation of Securities Commissions in London.
He said he hoped Greece would stay in the euro but added
that the political consequences of a Greek exit would be greater
than the economic ones for the whole of Europe.
"Today the market is fairly sanguine about Grexit," he
added, pointing to a rally in the euro on Thursday. The euro
rose 0.7 percent to a one-month high of $1.1420 as the
U.S. dollar slid after the Federal Reserve disappointed
investors who had hoped for a clearer signal on when the U.S.
central bank will raise interest rates.
Yields on bonds issued by Spain, Italy and Portugal -- the
countries most vulnerable to contagion from Greece -- have risen
to multi-month highs but they remain far from the peaks seen at
the height of the euro zone debt crisis in 2012.
Asked if he thought equity markets were overvalued and could
see a correction, Hodge said: "I wouldn't go so far as to say
overvalued."
He said major central banks were being systematic about
preparing investors and markets ahead of any monetary policy
move.
"That kind of messaging is vital when the central banks have
taken on this additional role ... when they are now among, if
not the largest participants in the capital markets especially
in the debt markets," he said.
"It's important that they be far more transparent about what
they are going to do to the extent that other market
participants can adjust. That's what's been going on."
He warned of more volatility in markets when major central
banks start exiting the ultra-easy policies of the last six
years.
(Editing by Andrew Roche)