By Jamie McGeever
| LONDON, July 6
LONDON, July 6 Banks scrambled to increase the
chances of Greece leaving the euro after Sunday's referendum,
but euro markets only flickered and many investors doubted the
`No' vote was the watershed moment some had feared.
Greece's rejection of the conditions its European creditors
had demanded for releasing new loans was not what markets had
assumed last week. But like so many other twists and turns in
this six-month standoff, the market reaction was far from black
and white.
The fall on Monday in the euro, euro zone blue chips and the
government bonds of other southern euro zone countries such as
Italy and Spain was largely within recent parameters.
Traders and investors posited four possible explanations
for the muted reaction.
First, many investment funds believe the prospect of
"Grexit" has now been so widely flagged that its shock impact is
gone. Markets are largely priced to account for it and direct
financial fallout from would be small anyway.
Second, a sizeable number of asset managers still believe
Grexit can be avoided.
Third, many are convinced the European Central Bank - now
armed with quantitative easing and a host of other bond-buying
tools - will act swiftly and forcefully to douse any contagion.
And fourth, markets are simply too complacent and are
vulnerable to a bigger shock as the effects of the first euro
zone member to leave the bloc become clear.
"Maybe the market is more immune to contagion than we think.
But it's been amazingly calm. There's effectively been no
contagion at all, and I find that hard to believe," said Michael
Michaelides, rates strategist at Royal Bank of Scotland.
RBS was one of a clutch of banks, including JP Morgan and
Barclays, to come out after the referendum and say Greece's exit
from the monetary union is more likely than not.
INSIDIOUS
Goldman Sachs said a `No' vote, followed by a tightening of
capital controls and Greece resorting to IOUs, would push
10-year Spanish and Italian yields up to around 3 percent and
widen their premium over German yields to 200-250 basis points.
JP Morgan and Barclays also said the spreads would widen
towards 200 basis points as investors grappled with the sudden
realization Grexit could actually happen.
Perhaps tellingly, credit ratings firm Standard & Poor's
also said it had upped its chances of Grexit but saw no direct
ratings impact on other euro sovereigns.
In the event, Spanish and Italian yields rose 8 basis points
by late afternoon to around 2.35 percent
. The spread over Germany widened to
160-165 basis points.
At those levels, Spanish 10-year yields have risen more on
13 previous days this year and Italy's have risen 19. Similarly,
euro zone stocks fell almost 2 percent but have
fallen more seven times this year.
Reaction in foreign exchange was even more muted. The euro
fell more than a cent below $1.10 early in Asian trading,
but in afternoon trade in Europe it was down 0.7 percent. It has
had 27 steeper daily losses this year.
This is all the more remarkable given how seismic the
prospect of "Grexit" was during the first wave of the euro zone
crisis in 2011 and 2012.
"Many were taking this referendum too literally," said Neil
Williams, chief economist at Hermes Investment Management.
"Markets have yet to be convinced in full either that the
exit door will be open or that the extent of any contagion from
this could be irreparably damaging to the system," he said.
"Greece still needs to default and restructure in or outside the
euro."
Andrew Milligan, head of global strategy at Standard Life
Investments, echoed that: "A `No' vote does not mean a Greek
exit from the euro. A Greek exit is by no means certain."
Along with expectations of ECB support, it was also critical
that, unlike 2012, the rest of the euro zone economy was growing
at a reasonable pace, Milligan said.
Economists at JP Morgan, who now put the chances Greece will
leave the euro at two in three, said in a worst-case messy
Grexit, the ECB could pump an extra 1 trillion euros of
bond-buying stimulus into the system on top of the 1 trillion it
has already committed to. That might push the euro down as much
as 10 cents.
Analysts at Barclays echoed a common sentiment that
financial market contagion will likely remain "limited and
manageable" thanks to the ECB. But they highlight a potentially
"insidious" channel of contagion if Greece leaves the euro.
"It would change the nature of the currency union and would
undermine the credibility of its irreversibility in the
medium-term for investors in the real economy," they wrote in a
note.
A deal between Greece and its European creditors might be
more likely after Yanis Varoufakis, Greece's controversial
finance minister, resigned on Monday morning, removing a major
obstacle to an agreement.
In response to the referendum vote and Varoufakis's
resignation, UK bookmaker Ladbrokes lengthened the odds on
Greece leaving the euro zone this year to 7/4 and shortened the
odds of it staying in the currency bloc to 2/5.
Those odds imply a roughly 60 percent chance Greece will
stay in the euro this year and a 40 percent chance of Grexit.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Larry King)