By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, June 13 Greek 10-year bonds have sharply underperformed longer-dated debt this week, propelling yields to levels that suggest Athens will struggle to return to the bond market next year as planned.

Greece's yields have seen the biggest rise in the euro zone market this week after a privatisation scheme seen crucial to meeting the terms of its bailout failed to attract binding bids and its bourse was downgraded to emerging market status.

Ten-year borrowing costs are back above 10 percent, their highest since early May, and some analysts say they could hit 15 percent near term as investors fret the era of ample central bank liquidity, which boosted Greek bonds, could be ending.

The rise in 10-year yields has taken them to more than a percentage point above those on 30-year debt from around flat three weeks ago after Fitch upgraded twice-bailed-out Greece's credit ratings. link.reuters.com/nec88t

When investors demand higher returns to hold short-term than longer-term debt, they are pricing in increased risk they will not get their money back. Indeed, many analysts see a further write-down of Greek debt, after private creditors were forced to take cuts in the value of their bonds last year, as inevitable.

Investors usually look at sovereign debt insurance costs using credit default swaps to gauge default risk but the Greek CDS market is moribund after last year's debt restructuring.

Just before Greece's debt restructuring in March 2012, 10-year yields were a full 15 percentage points higher than their 30-year counterparts.

"It's clear that ... the recent Greek rally was just liquidity driven, with people playing carry trades in this market rather than buying Greece for fundamental reasons," said Alessandro Giansanti, a strategist at ING. Carry trades involve taking cheap loans to buy assets which offer a higher return.

"We can have a further widening and go back to 15 percent in 10-year yields which will mean the market will be closed to them for the next one or two years."

As borrowing costs tumbled to single digits early last month, Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said Greece aimed to sell bonds at some point early in 2014, ending four years of exclusion from international capital markets.

Greece's lenders said last month a partial market return could be possible next year.

Analysts say that target looks out of reach given the struggle to meet privatisation targets under the 240 billion euro bailout that obliges Athens to sell assets and generate budget surpluses to cut its outsize debt.

Ireland and Portugal, which also obtained EU/IMF rescue loans, have made more progress than Athens and managed to sell long-term debt again, moving closer to a bailout exit.

"Greece has been lucky to piggy back on the back of positive sentiment in Europe...If that comes to a stop that would have a multiplier effect for Greece," said Athansios Ladopoulos, a partner and senior fund manager at Swiss Investment Managers. (Graphic by Vincent Flasseur, editing by Nigel Stephenson)