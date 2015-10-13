DUBAI Oct 13 Gulf stock markets pulled back slightly on Tuesday after Brent crude oil tumbled 5.3 percent to below $50 a barrel overnight, casting doubt on hopes that oil may finally have bottomed out.

Qatar's stock index edged down 0.3 percent as drilling rig provider Gulf International Services, which had jumped as oil rebounded in the past several days, fell 1.3 percent.

Islamic Holding climbed 2.4 percent, however, after an extraordinary general assembly of shareholders approved a 50 percent capital increase via a rights issue.

Gulf Warehousing soared 12.6 percent, largely because of an adjustment to its reference price as the rights to subscribe in its capital increase expired.

Dubai's stock index slipped 0.6 percent although the most heavily traded stock, commodities shipper Gulf Navigation, jumped 11.0 percent to its highest level this year. Abu Dhabi's index slipped 0.8 percent.

National Bank of Kuwait fell 1.3 percent after reporting a 9.1 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 64.5 million dinars ($213.8 million), missing estimates; analysts polled by Reuters had forecast NBK would make a quarterly profit of 71.0-71.8 million dinars. Kuwait's stock index edged down 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Keith Weir)