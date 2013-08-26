US STOCKS-Wall St trims gains as investors look for fresh catalysts
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
MUMBAI Aug 26 Shares in India's Hexaware Technologies Ltd rose 4.35 percent at pre-open trading on Monday after Baring Private Equity Asia agreed to buy a controlling stake in it for about $420 million.
Baring will buy 41.8 percent in the Indian outsourcing service provider from the founders and private equity investor General Atlantic for about $260 million. It will then have to make a mandatory tender offer for up to 26 percent for roughly $160 million. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.40 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Increased its stake in parties' Indian manufacturing joint venture Kineco Kaman Composites India to 49% from 26% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: