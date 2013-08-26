MUMBAI Aug 26 Shares in India's Hexaware Technologies Ltd rose 4.35 percent at pre-open trading on Monday after Baring Private Equity Asia agreed to buy a controlling stake in it for about $420 million.

Baring will buy 41.8 percent in the Indian outsourcing service provider from the founders and private equity investor General Atlantic for about $260 million. It will then have to make a mandatory tender offer for up to 26 percent for roughly $160 million. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)