June 7 Cash hogs around the U.S. Midwest traded steady to $1 per cwt higher on Friday. Supplies remain short, with dealers saying they expect further tightening next week. - Saturday slaughter seen very light, at zero to 5,000 head, as packers were cutting kills amid the short supply. - Some of the drop-off in market supply is credited to Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus (PEDV), with cases detected at 103 hog sites in 11 states. - Hog owners hit by PEDV had a decline in pig and hog input, which forced them to slow production. "It is too early to tell how much herd devastation this virus will cause," an Illinois dealer said. - Check this website for PEDV updates: (here) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday estimated average cash margins at a negative $6.90 per head, compared with Thursday's negative $5.35, and a negative $2.65 a week ago, according to HedgersEdge.com.. - USDA late on Thursday quoted the pork carcass cutout value lower for a third consecutive day at $94.94 per cwt, down 28 cents from the previous day. - Iowa/southern Minnesota hogs traded steady at about $71 per cwt delivered to packing plants. - Illinois hogs were steady to $1 higher at about $71 per cwt delivered to plants. - Indiana hogs were $1 higher at about $68.50 per cwt delivered to plants and $69.50 per cwt at country points. - Northwest Ohio hogs were $1 higher at about $72 delivered to plants and about $69 at country points. (Reporting by Alyce Hinton in Chicago; Editing by Dale Hudson)