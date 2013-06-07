UPDATE 1-'People on rooftops' as Australians flee rising floodwaters
* 20,000 people told to evacuate (Updates latest on flooding, evacuations, fresh quotes)
June 7 Cash hogs around the U.S. Midwest traded steady to $1 per cwt higher on Friday. Supplies remain short, with dealers saying they expect further tightening next week. - Saturday slaughter seen very light, at zero to 5,000 head, as packers were cutting kills amid the short supply. - Some of the drop-off in market supply is credited to Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus (PEDV), with cases detected at 103 hog sites in 11 states. - Hog owners hit by PEDV had a decline in pig and hog input, which forced them to slow production. "It is too early to tell how much herd devastation this virus will cause," an Illinois dealer said. - Check this website for PEDV updates: (here) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday estimated average cash margins at a negative $6.90 per head, compared with Thursday's negative $5.35, and a negative $2.65 a week ago, according to HedgersEdge.com.. - USDA late on Thursday quoted the pork carcass cutout value lower for a third consecutive day at $94.94 per cwt, down 28 cents from the previous day. - Iowa/southern Minnesota hogs traded steady at about $71 per cwt delivered to packing plants. - Illinois hogs were steady to $1 higher at about $71 per cwt delivered to plants. - Indiana hogs were $1 higher at about $68.50 per cwt delivered to plants and $69.50 per cwt at country points. - Northwest Ohio hogs were $1 higher at about $72 delivered to plants and about $69 at country points. (Reporting by Alyce Hinton in Chicago; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* 20,000 people told to evacuate (Updates latest on flooding, evacuations, fresh quotes)
* France says online sales curbs safeguard brands' prestige (Updates with details about Parfumerie Akzente)
SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 30 California's Sierra Nevada Mountains are buried in snow despite warm spring weather, scientists said on Thursday, a further sign that the state is emerging from years of drought and an indication that mandatory conservation rules may soon be eased.