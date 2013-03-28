* U.S. hog supply above year ago, breeding herd steady
* Pigs-per-litter at 101 pct, a winter-quarter record
* Data seen bearish for CME hog futures on Monday
* Lower cash hog, pork prices seen this summer
* USDA corn stocks report should cheer hog producers
By Theopolis Waters
March 28 The U.S. hog herd expanded slightly in
the latest quarter from the year-ago period, a U.S. government
report showed on Thursday, as producers likely increased
production in hope of less-costly feed.
USDA reported the U.S. hog herd as of March 1 at 65.911
million head, or 101 percent of a year ago, a four-year high for
that date. That was slightly more than analysts' average
forecast of 65.456 million head, or 100.8 percent.
The U.S. breeding herd was 100 percent of a year earlier at
5.834 million head, compared with average of trade estimate for
a 0.4-percent increase, or 5.843 million head.
The March 1 supply of market-ready hogs was 102 percent of
year earlier at 60.077 million head. Analysts, on average,
expected a 0.9 percent rise, or 59.650 million.
Chicago markets will be closed on Good Friday, but CME hog
futures could open lower on Monday in reaction to the
report, analysts said.
LOWER HOG PRICES LIKELY
"This is not an earthshaking report because some of the
results were within trade estimates. The real surprise was
winter farrowings up 1 percent," said Doane Advisory Services
economist Dan Vaught.
"Winter farrowings and pigs saved per litter look fairly
bearish and implies modest herd expansion, which is surprising
given the high price of feed," he said.
Increased hog production could pressure cash hog prices,
and related futures contracts, this summer, said Vaught.
Consumers should benefit from lower pork prices at time -- if
grocers pass on the decreased costs, he said.
Some hog farmers methodically increased their herds with
the belief that corn prices would become more affordable this
spring. High corn prices this past year have hurt hog producers'
profitability.
Also, CME hog futures last winter were much higher,
compared with current prices, which encouraged producers to add
animals.
While the price for corn, the main ingredient in livestock
feed, is still historically high after the worst drought in more
than half a century, producers may get some relief on feed
costs.
A separate USDA report on Thursday morning showed
larger-than-expected corn stocks on U.S. farms and in commercial
bins. That sent Chicago Board of Trade corn futures down the
40-cent-per-bushel trading limit and portends a drop in feed
grain prices this year.
The pullback in grain prices on Thursday "made everyone a
little more profitable" depending on how much grain they
currently have on hand, said independent market analyst Bob
Brown.
With gains in hog weight and productivity, the industry will
continue to bump up against record pork production through 2013
and likely into 2014, Brown said.
USDA reported pigs per litter for the December through
February period at 101 percent of a year ago, or 10.08 per
litter. It topped the previous winter quarter record of 9.97
head.
"Pigs per litter is the dominant factor in the perceived
expansion because it speaks to the productivity of the breeding
herd," said Linn Group analyst John Ginzel.
(Additional reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)