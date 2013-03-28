* U.S. hog supply above year ago, breeding herd steady

* Pigs-per-litter at 101 pct, a winter-quarter record

* Data seen bearish for CME hog futures on Monday

* Lower cash hog, pork prices seen this summer

* USDA corn stocks report should cheer hog producers (Adds background, analysts' comments)

By Theopolis Waters

March 28 The U.S. hog herd expanded slightly in the latest quarter from the year-ago period, a U.S. government report showed on Thursday, as producers likely increased production in hope of less-costly feed.

USDA reported the U.S. hog herd as of March 1 at 65.911 million head, or 101 percent of a year ago, a four-year high for that date. That was slightly more than analysts' average forecast of 65.456 million head, or 100.8 percent.

The U.S. breeding herd was 100 percent of a year earlier at 5.834 million head, compared with average of trade estimate for a 0.4-percent increase, or 5.843 million head.

The March 1 supply of market-ready hogs was 102 percent of year earlier at 60.077 million head. Analysts, on average, expected a 0.9 percent rise, or 59.650 million.

Chicago markets will be closed on Good Friday, but CME hog futures could open lower on Monday in reaction to the report, analysts said.

LOWER HOG PRICES LIKELY

"This is not an earthshaking report because some of the results were within trade estimates. The real surprise was winter farrowings up 1 percent," said Doane Advisory Services economist Dan Vaught.

"Winter farrowings and pigs saved per litter look fairly bearish and implies modest herd expansion, which is surprising given the high price of feed," he said.

Increased hog production could pressure cash hog prices, and related futures contracts, this summer, said Vaught. Consumers should benefit from lower pork prices at time -- if grocers pass on the decreased costs, he said.

Some hog farmers methodically increased their herds with the belief that corn prices would become more affordable this spring. High corn prices this past year have hurt hog producers' profitability.

Also, CME hog futures last winter were much higher, compared with current prices, which encouraged producers to add animals.

While the price for corn, the main ingredient in livestock feed, is still historically high after the worst drought in more than half a century, producers may get some relief on feed costs.

A separate USDA report on Thursday morning showed larger-than-expected corn stocks on U.S. farms and in commercial bins. That sent Chicago Board of Trade corn futures down the 40-cent-per-bushel trading limit and portends a drop in feed grain prices this year.

The pullback in grain prices on Thursday "made everyone a little more profitable" depending on how much grain they currently have on hand, said independent market analyst Bob Brown.

With gains in hog weight and productivity, the industry will continue to bump up against record pork production through 2013 and likely into 2014, Brown said.

USDA reported pigs per litter for the December through February period at 101 percent of a year ago, or 10.08 per litter. It topped the previous winter quarter record of 9.97 head.

"Pigs per litter is the dominant factor in the perceived expansion because it speaks to the productivity of the breeding herd," said Linn Group analyst John Ginzel. (Additional reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)