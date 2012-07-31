HONG KONG, July 31 Hong Kong shares are set to open slightly higher on Tuesday, rising for a fourth straight session, although the benchmark may stumble at a key chart level that has proven a strong resistance for the past two months.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.4 percent at 19,661.41. The China Enteprises Index was indicated to open up 0.3 percent.

(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)