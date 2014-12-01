SHANGHAI Dec 1 The Shanghai Composite Index
lost 0.1 percent, to 2,679.57 when markets resumed
trading for the afternoon session, reversing morning gains after
weak manufacturing data sapped initial enthusiasm.
Chinese markets have closed higher every day for the
preceding seven trading days, and rallied strongly again on
Monday morning, with banking stocks leading a charge that saw
the index up as much as 1.4 percent during the morning session.
Regulators on Sunday announced the circulation of a draft
plan to launch deposit insurance in China, and bank shares
initially rallied strongly in response before giving up some
gains.
