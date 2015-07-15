By Pete Sweeney
| SHANGHAI, July 15
SHANGHAI, July 15 The stock market recovery that
began in China last week after a slew of government steps to
halt a crash ran abruptly out of steam on Wednesday, with
markets dropping sharply in afternoon trade despite surprisingly
positive economic data.
The CSI300 index fell 4.5 percent to 3,926.54
points at 6:15 GMT, set for its biggest daily fall since July 8,
when it closed down nearly 7 percent, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 4.1 percent to 3,764.18 points.
The worsening sentiment caused index futures to go negative
across the board. CSI300 stock index futures for July fell 5.1
percent, to 3,796.8, 129.74 points below the underlying index,
while the small cap CSI500 index saw many contracts near their
maximum 10 percent daily downside limit.
"Sentiment is still weak," said Du Changchun, analyst at
Northeast Securities in Shanghai, noting that he believed most
investors were selling to cash in on a brief, if sharp, rally
that pushed up indexes over 10 percent last week.
"Non-market based rescue measures are having difficulty
getting markets back on the right track in the near term."
Du was referring to steps Beijing has taken to halt a sharp
collapse in main indexes, which have included requiring
brokerages to buy up shares, cracking down on derivatives
markets, including what traders say are deliberate attempts to
force those with short positions to take losses, and freezing
IPOs to avoid more drains on liquidity.
Standing behind these measures is the central bank, which is
providing liquidity to stabilise the market.
The slide highlights the difficulty Beijing faces in
restoring confidence in the stock market without signalling to
investors that it is guaranteeing a zero-risk free-for-all,
which would simply reinflate a rally that even regulators said
had become too frothy.
The renewed volatility is particularly worrisome because it
comes so soon after markets appeared to have stabilised. When
indexes began collapsing in mid-June, repeated efforts by
Beijing to stave off a panic, including a surprise
double-barrelled policy rate cut, failed, raising doubts over
how much influence the government actually has over the stock
markets.
Unlike most developed markets, Chinese exchange trading is
dominated by retail investors, who are estimated to conduct over
80 percent of transactions in China's stock markets, which
currently boast a net market cap of around $8.6 trillion - near
the country's annual GDP in 2014.
While they watch the government carefully for signs of
policy change, they have historically been resistant to
government blandishments to support the stock market.
If markets continue collapsing, it also poses additional
political risk to the government, given that state media and
local officials have campaigned heavily to get more retail
investors to buy shares as a patriotic duty to "defend the stock
market".
(Additional reporting by the Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Will
Waterman)