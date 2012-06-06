HONG KONG, June 6 Hong Kong shares rose 1.4 percent on Wednesday, recovering from a 5-1/2 month low hit earlier this week as investors bought into beaten down large-cap stocks.

The Hang Seng index rose to 18,520.53 although another day of weak turnover pointed to investor caution. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms rose 0.4 percent.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite and the large-cap focused CSI300 finished little changed. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)