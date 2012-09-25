HONG KONG, Sept 25 Hong Kong shares ended little
changed on Tuesday on renewed concerns over weak global growth,
and after China's central bank dampened expectations of a cut in
banks' reserve requirements by injecting a record amount of
funds into the market.
The Hang Seng index ended the day flat while the
China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland
firms was 0.2 percent lower.
On the mainland, the CSI300 of the top Shanghai
and Shenzhen listings as well as the Shanghai Composite
both closed down by around 0.2 percent.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEx) was the
top loser among Hang Seng constituents after it said it would
raise up to $500 million via convertible bonds to fund its
proposed purchase of the London Metals Exchange.
HKEx, which still derives the majority of its income from
trading commissions, has suffered as trading activity in Hong
Kong has remained stubbornly low through the year. The stock
lost 2.6 percent.
* Railway equipment stocks fell after brokerage Credit
Suisse rated the sector as "underweight", saying it expects
delayed orders and funding constraints to lead to more cuts in
earnings forecasts. China Railway Construction fell
1.8 percent and China Communications Construction was
down 2.1 percent.
* BYD Co shares fell 3.7 percent after brokerage
CLSA slashed its target price on the stock to HK$10.41 and
maintained its conviction "sell" rating on worsening prospects
for the electric car maker.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Borsuk)