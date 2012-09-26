HONG KONG, Sept 26 Hong Kong shares ended lower on Wednesday with retailers the latest sector to be hit by profit-taking ahead of the quarter-end as weak overseas markets and festering euro zone concerns kept investors wary of chasing this month's rally.

The Hang Seng index finished down 0.8 percent at 20,527.7. The China Enterprises index fell 1.2 percent.

On the mainland, the CSI300 of top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings fell 1.1 percent while the Shanghai Composite dropped 1.2 percent to its lowest since February 2009.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Esprit Holdings, down 6.9 percent, led the weakness in retailers. Esprit, which reported annual results that came in below market expectations was the heaviest traded stock among Hang Seng constituents. Prada SpA shares closed down 1.7 percent.

* Warren Buffett-backed BYD Co Ltd shares slumped 9.8 percent after brokerage CLSA slashed its target price on the Chinese electric car maker on the dimming outlook for its businesses. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)