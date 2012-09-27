HONG KONG, Sept 27 Chinese shares rose in an
afternoon surge that saw mainland stock indexes bounce off their
lowest levels since early 2009, with traders attributing the
rise to speculation that authorities might take steps to prop up
the markets.
The Shanghai Composite rose 2.6 percent to finish
the day well above the 2000-point widely believed by market
players to mark a line in the sand for authorities to take steps
to prop up the market.
The CSI300 index of top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings ended the day up 3.1 percent.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar in HONG KONG and Pete Sweeney in
SHANGHAI; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)