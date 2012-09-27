HONG KONG, Sept 27 Hong Kong shares ended
higher, lifted largely by a late-afternoon surge in China as
mainland stock indexes bounced off their lowest levels since
early 2009 on speculation that authorities might take steps to
prop up the markets.
The Hang Seng index rose 1.1 percent to close at
20,762.3 points on Thursday. The China Enterprises index
closed up 1.5 percent.
On the mainland, the CSI300 index of top Shanghai
and Shenzhen listings closed up 3.1 percent while the Shanghai
Composite rose 2.6 percent.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Property shares were among the top performers in Hong Kong
with the post-lunch rally helping to extend the morning's gains.
Henderson Land rose 2.4 percent while Sun Hung Kai
Properties, a Hong Kong bellwether, gained 1.3
percent.
* Chinese banks provided the biggest boost to the Hang Seng
following the sharp run-up in mainland stocks. China
Construction Bank, an underperformer this month
relative to other banking stocks, climbed 1.5 percent. ICBC
rose 1.8 percent.
* There was no reprieve for Esprit Holdings,
however, with the stock down a further 5.7 percent after brokers
cutting their earnings estimates for the company following
disappointing results announced on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Borsuk)