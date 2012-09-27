HONG KONG, Sept 27 Hong Kong shares ended higher, lifted largely by a late-afternoon surge in China as mainland stock indexes bounced off their lowest levels since early 2009 on speculation that authorities might take steps to prop up the markets.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.1 percent to close at 20,762.3 points on Thursday. The China Enterprises index closed up 1.5 percent.

On the mainland, the CSI300 index of top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed up 3.1 percent while the Shanghai Composite rose 2.6 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Property shares were among the top performers in Hong Kong with the post-lunch rally helping to extend the morning's gains. Henderson Land rose 2.4 percent while Sun Hung Kai Properties, a Hong Kong bellwether, gained 1.3 percent.

* Chinese banks provided the biggest boost to the Hang Seng following the sharp run-up in mainland stocks. China Construction Bank, an underperformer this month relative to other banking stocks, climbed 1.5 percent. ICBC rose 1.8 percent.

* There was no reprieve for Esprit Holdings, however, with the stock down a further 5.7 percent after brokers cutting their earnings estimates for the company following disappointing results announced on Wednesday. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Borsuk)