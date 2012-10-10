HONG KONG Oct 10 Hong Kong shares ended marginally lower on Wednesday, tracking weakness in other Asian bourses on concerns over U.S. corporate earnings, but strength in China plays helped limit the benchmark's losses.

The Hang Seng Index ended the day down 0.1 percent at 20,919.6 points. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms rose 0.7 percent.

On the mainland, the CSI300 index of top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings and the Shanghai Composite both ended the day 0.2 percent higher.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* A report that China would introduce subsidies for vehicle sales in rural areas lifted auto stocks. Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd rose 4.9 percent while GAC Group rose 4.5 percent.

* Expectations that Central Huijin, a unit of China's sovereign wealth fund, would continue to increase its stake in banks lifted shares of ICBC and Bank of China more than 1 percent each.

* Shares of ZTE Corp, the target of a U.S. congressional report that urged American companies to stop doing business with Chinese telecom equipment makers, recovered from two days of losses and ended 5.9 percent higher.

Several brokerages, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, issued reports saying U.S. investigations are unlikely to have much impact on ZTE's profits, with investors switching focus to 4G spending, which is expected to benefit the company. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)