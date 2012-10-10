HONG KONG Oct 10 Hong Kong shares ended
marginally lower on Wednesday, tracking weakness in other Asian
bourses on concerns over U.S. corporate earnings, but strength
in China plays helped limit the benchmark's losses.
The Hang Seng Index ended the day down 0.1 percent at
20,919.6 points. The China Enterprises index of top
locally listed mainland firms rose 0.7 percent.
On the mainland, the CSI300 index of top Shanghai
and Shenzhen listings and the Shanghai Composite both
ended the day 0.2 percent higher.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* A report that China would introduce subsidies for vehicle
sales in rural areas lifted auto stocks. Dongfeng Motor Group Co
Ltd rose 4.9 percent while GAC Group rose
4.5 percent.
* Expectations that Central Huijin, a unit of China's
sovereign wealth fund, would continue to increase its stake in
banks lifted shares of ICBC and Bank of China
more than 1 percent each.
* Shares of ZTE Corp, the target of a U.S.
congressional report that urged American companies to stop doing
business with Chinese telecom equipment makers, recovered from
two days of losses and ended 5.9 percent higher.
Several brokerages, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs,
issued reports saying U.S. investigations are unlikely to have
much impact on ZTE's profits, with investors switching focus to
4G spending, which is expected to benefit the company.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)