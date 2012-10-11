Oct 11 China shares fell on Thursday as investors locked in gains in energy stocks and brokers after their strong run-up this week, while autos fell following lacklustre September vehicle sales.

The CSI300 index of top Shanghai and Shenzhen listed companies fell 0.9 percent by the close while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.8 percent.

