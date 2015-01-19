* CSI300 -7.7 pct, SSEC -7.7 pct, HSI -1.5 pct
* Margin trading penalties make brokerages plunge
* Bank, financial sub-indexes have record falls
* Tuesday's GDP data could hurt market - analyst
By Sue-Lin Wong
SHANGHAI, Jan 19 China stocks suffered their
biggest one-day percentage drop since the global financial
crisis, dragged down by record tumbles for banks as authorities
battled market speculation that fuelled a late 2014 spurt in
share prices.
The two main indexes both fell 7.7 percent, their biggest
losses since June 2008, and the plunge wiped out around $315
billion of market value from the Shanghai stock exchange, the
country's biggest.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen ended at 3,355.16 points and the
Shanghai Composite Index at 3,116.35.
The China market was one of the world's best performers in
2014, thanks to surge of more than 40 percent in the last
quarter. That was led by brokerages, which tumbled on Monday as
authorities took steps to slash speculative trading.
China's securities regulator punished industry heavyweights
for illegal operations in their margin trading. Banks were hit
after the banking regulator issued draft rules to tighten
supervision of entrusted loans, a kind of shadow banking
product.
Monday's fall came a day before China reports fourth-quarter
and full-year economic growth data. It is expected to report an
annual 7.2 percent pace, which would be the lowest in 24 years.
Cao Xuefeng, head of research at Huaxi Securities in
Chengdu, said the GDP data could hurt the market as "when
sentiment is low, data announcements can have a very negative
impact".
DOWNWARD TREND TO STAY?
He said the downward trend for Chinese share prices "is
unlikely to change before Chinese New Year," which comes in
mid-February. "It's possible the market will drop another 10-15
percent within the next month," he predicted.
Du Changchun, an analyst at Northeast Securities in
Shanghai, said the regulation on "entrusted loans" and the
margin-trading penalties "hinder capital inflows, which have
been the most significant reason behind the market's recent
rally."
The banking sub-index plummeted by a record 10
percent, while the broader financial sub-index sank
a record 9.6 percent. Chinese shares are allowed to rise or fall
a maximum of 10 percent in a day.
All China CSI300 stock index futures were down at least 10
percent, except the September index which dove 11.7 percent.
Plunges in mainland stocks impacted Hong Kong shares, which
had their worst day in nearly five weeks.
The Hang Seng index fell 1.5 percent, to 23,738.49
points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 5.0
percent, its biggest drop in more than three years, to 11,475.85
points.
(Additional reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by
Kazunori Takada and Richard Borsuk)