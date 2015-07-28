(Repeats story issued late on Monday)
* Main indexes plunge more than 8 percent
* China's securities regulator says ready to keep buying
* Spectre of a full-blown market crash revived
* More than 1,500 stocks dive by 10 pct daily limit
* State-owned margin lender repaid loans early - sources
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, July 27 China said on Monday it was
prepared to buy shares to stabilise the stock market and avert
"systemic risks", after major indices plunged more than 8
percent in the biggest one-day fall since 2007.
The securities regulator also said market authorities would
deal severely with anyone engaged in the "malicious shorting of
stocks", in Beijing's latest attempt to stave off a full-blown
market crash.
Monday's slump, amid growing doubts about the strength of
the world's second biggest economy, shattered three weeks of
relative calm as a barrage of support measures helped stabilise
values following a sharp sell-off that started in mid-June.
"The lesson from China's last equity bubble is that, once
sentiment has soured, policy interventions aimed at shoring up
prices have only a short-lived effect," wrote Capital Economics
analysts in a research note reacting to the slide.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen tumbled 8.6 percent to 3,818.73 points,
while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 8.5 percent to
3,725.56 points.
China's market gyrations have stoked fears among global
investors about the broader health of the Chinese economy,
hitting prices of growth-sensitive commodities such as copper,
which fell on Monday to not far from a 6-year low.
But, while recent stock market weakness will have caught out
many retail investors and companies who jumped in as stocks more
than doubled in a year, the relatively low rate of stock
ownership by households and a disconnect between valuations and
economic fundamentals mean the impact on the economy is likely
to be less than in other markets.
FUTURES TUMBLE
Stocks fell across the board on Monday, with 2,247 companies
falling, leaving only 77 gainers.
More than 1,500 shares listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen dived
by their 10 percent daily limit, led by index heavyweights
including China Unicom, Bank of Communications
and PetroChina.
All traded index futures contracts also fell by their
maximum 10 percent limit, with the exception of a few tracking
the large cap SSE50 index, which declined around 9 percent.
Some analysts said talk had circulated among traders that
the China Securities Financial Corporation (CSFC) had returned
ahead of schedule some of the loans it took to stabilise the
stock market, highlighting investor concern that Beijing's
commitment to supporting prices may be flagging.
The CSFC became the regulator's weapon of choice earlier
this month, borrowing money from commercial banks to buy shares
in Chinese stocks. That helped indexes jump around 20 percent
from their recent low, until Monday's renewed decline.
Several hours after the Chinese markets closed, the China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) denied talk that the
CSFC was retreating from the stock market, and said it did not
rule out the possibility that some big investors were engaged in
"malicious" shorting of shares.
It was not clear whether the latest moves to control selling
would be any more effective than previous attempts.
Monday's fall accelerated sharply in the afternoon, long
after investors had digested lacklustre data on profits at
Chinese industrial firms and a disappointing private factory
sector survey on Friday.
But Chinese stock investors have been celebrating bad
economic news for months on the basis it would provoke more
aggressive policy easing, seen as positive for stocks because it
pushes cheap money into the market.
Some saw the government-induced recovery in share prices in
recent weeks as itself contributing to the crash.
"After two weeks of steady rebound, both foreign investors
and domestic institutions are gradually taking profits,
increasing selling pressure," said Yu Jun, strategist at Bosera
Asset Management Co.
"In addition, investor confidence hasn't fully recovered.
There has been no obvious increase in outstanding margin loans,
while the amount of fresh capital inflows is much lower than the
average level in May and June. With not enough money taking up
the baton, a renewed, sharp correction is inevitable."
CONFIDENCE GAME
China's main stock indexes had more than doubled over the
year to mid-June, when a sudden swoon saw shares lose more than
30 percent of their value in a matter of weeks.
Markets finally began stabilising again in the second week
of July, due mostly to Beijing's effort to pump liquidity into
the market while barring investors from selling.
China's central bank cut interest rates, brokerages formed
stabilisation funds and regulators lifted restrictions on
pensions and insurers investing in stocks, an implied combined
total verbal commitment of almost $800 billion.
Beijing also cracked down on "malicious" short-sellers in
the futures market, froze IPOs to prevent a liquidity drain and
looked the other way as around 40 percent of companies suspended
trading in their shares to escape the rout.
The campaign even acquired nationalistic tones at times,
with local governments calling on retail investors to "defend
the stock market," and domestic media and popular commentators
expressing suspicions that the crash was engineered by a foreign
cabal.
