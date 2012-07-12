(Corrects HSI's chart support level in fourth paragraph)
* HSI slumps 2 pct, CSI300 climbs 1 pct
* Chow Tai Fook hammered after anemic earnings, consumer
plays dive
* China banks extend bleed, CCB hit 9-mth low
* Coal power onshore Chinese markets outperformance
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, July 12 Hong Kong shares suffered
their worst day in a month, dropping 2 percent on Thursday due
to weakness in the Chinese banking and consumer sectors with
second-quarter GDP data out Friday expected to show the weakest
growth in at least three years.
While Hong Kong underperformed Asian peers, onshore Chinese
markets outperformed, thanks to strength in coal plays and
confidence drawn from Premier Wen Jiabao's comment on Tuesday
that China must maintain reasonable investment growth.
The large cap-focused CSI300 Index jumped 1
percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5
percent.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 2 percent at
19,025.1, a bove c hart support seen at a bout 18,93 8 , the level
marking a 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from
October lows to February highs.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong slumped 2.2 percent.
Trading volumes in Shanghai was at the highest since June 4,
while in Hong Kong, turnover was average despite climbing
modestly for a second-straight session.
Chow Tai Fook, the world's largest jewellery
retailer, slumped 8.8 percent, erasing gains in the last two
weeks as investors zoomed in on its weaker-than-expected
same-store sales (SSS) growth that the company does not expect
to improve much from numbers already reported.
This fuelled jitters that afflicted the luxury sector after
Burberry posted a decline in quarterly earnings sales
growth, blaming a slowdown in China demand.
"Chow Tai Fook's SSS data reflects slowing Chinese consumer
demand, which will invite some de-rating in consumer-related
stocks ahead of the August earnings season," said Alan Lam,
Julius Baer's Greater China equity analyst.
"Now's not the time to go into consumer discretionary names
-- only when the Chinese economy shows signs of bottoming.
Investors will be looking for counters with less downside
earnings risks among staples," he added.
Chow Tai Fook has lost more than 31 percent so far this
year. On Thursday, Italian luxury brand Prada SpA
skidded 4.6 percent, while Chinese discretionary consumer names
such as Haier Electronics dived 5.0 percent.
Investors were also taking some profits in the shares of
consumer names with earnings that are seen more defensive. Want
Want China dropped 3 percent, dropping for a third day
after hitting an all time intra-day high on Monday.
After jumping 22.3 percent this year, Want Want is currently
trading at a 12-month forward earnings multiple that is a 16.4
percent premium compared to its historical median, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine.
This compares with a 3.2 percent gain on the Hang Seng
Index. But with uncertainty surrounding the recovery of earnings
growth given the protracted weakness in the Chinese economy,
investors may be deterred by Want Want's high valuations.
COAL JUMPS IN ONSHORE MARKETS, CHINA BANKS STAY WEAK
In mainland Chinese markets, the coal sector was the
standout outperformer in a cyclical rotation as investors bought
into the sector on anticipation it could stand to benefit from
Beijing's infrastructure investment push, according to the head
trader of a top Chinese brokerage.
China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd, the country's
biggest coal producer, jumped 3.3 percent, while Yangquan Coal
Group surged 6.6 percent.
But, Chinese banks continued to bleed on renewed bad debt
concerns. Caixin magazine reported earlier this week that China
Construction Bank (CCB) would be owed 3 billion yuan
if a troubled Hangzhou-based conglomerate client defaults on
outstanding debt estimated at 8 billion yuan.
CCB slid to a nine-month closing low after shedding 3.7
percent on Thursday.
