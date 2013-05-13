(Corrects to remove milestone reference in 1st paragraph)
* HSI -1 pct, H-shares -1.7 pct, CSI300 -0.3 pct
* Ping An slides after 3-mth ban for brokerage unit on IPO
fraud
* Commodities-related sectors hurt by weaker physical prices
* China due to post more April data in afternoon trade
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, May 13 Hong Kong shares were knocked
off a near three-month high on Monday as Ping An Insurance, fell
sharply after a three-month ban was imposed on its brokerage
unit for helping list a fraudulent Chinese company.
Mainland China markets were also weaker, ahead of April data
for urban investment, industrial output and retail sales in the
world's second-largest economy later in the day.
At midday, the Hang Seng Index was down 1 percent at
23,080.4 points after closing last Friday at its highest since
mid-February. If losses hold, this is its worst daily loss since
April 23.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong slid 1.7 percent. The CSI300 of
the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen listings shed 0.3 percent,
while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2 percent.
"It's definitely a negative and regulators are going to only
increase their scrutiny on the brokerage sector, slowing things
down even more and adding more uncertainty given the stalled IPO
market in the mainland," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities'
vice-president for equity sales.
The official China Securities Journal newspaper reported on
Monday that the resumption of initial public offerings in China,
which some had expected this month or next, will likely be
delayed until the third quarter.
Ping An Insurance dived 3.1 percent in
Hong Kong, heading for its worst day since Jan. 8 when it
plummeted 4 percent. Its Shanghai listing shed a more modest 1.5
percent.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on
Friday that Ping An Securities, a unit of Ping An Insurance will
face a three-month ban from underwriting after it helped
fraudulent firm Wanfu Biotechnology to list in 2011.
The unlisted Ping An Securities will also set up a 300
million yuan fund to compensate investors who lost money
investing in Wanfu Biotechnology, the Securities Association of
China said on its website on Friday.
Ping An Securities had been the most aggressive underwriter
targeting small and medium-sized firms, as it took advantage of
a boom in listings on China's Nasdaq-style Chinext board,
launched in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen in 2009.
The Chinese brokerage sector was also among the losers on
Monday. Citic Securities , the country's
largest-listed brokerage, skidded 3.2 percent in Hong Kong and
1.3 percent in Shanghai.
COMMODITIES WEAK
The growth-sensitive commodities-related sectors were also
weak, tracking lower physical prices. Zijin Mining
slipped 2.2 percent in Hong Kong and 1 percent in Shanghai as
gold prices fell to a near two-week low.
CNOOC Ltd slid 2.6 percent in Hong Kong as Brent
futures slipped towards $103 a barrel on Monday. If losses
persist, this could be CNOOC's worst daily loss since April 15.
Beijing is due to post April data for China's urban
investment, industrial output and retail sales later in the
session.
Data last Friday showed Chinese banks lent 792.9 billion
yuan ($129.3 billion) of new local currency loans in April,
missing market expectations for 800 billion yuan and lower than
1.06 trillion yuan in March.
The broad M2 money supply jumped 16.1 percent in April from
a year earlier, above a median forecast of 15.5 percent in a
Reuters poll. The total social financing - a broad measure of
liquidity in the economy, totalled 1.75 trillion yuan in April,
down from 2.54 trillion in March.
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)