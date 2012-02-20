(Refiles to fix typo in first paragraph)

* HSI up 0.7 pct, Shanghai Composite up 0.9 pct

* China financials, growth-sensitive sectors lead

* Benchmarks off opening highs, short of chart levels

* RRR cuts seen boosting credit supply, not easing - analysts

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Feb 20 Hong Kong and China shares were higher by midday Monday after Beijing cut reserve requirements for commercial lenders for the second time in more than two months, but early gains proved short-lived as investors took profit on outperformers.

Chinese financials were among the top boosts to benchmark indexes in both markets, but gains were muted compared with Dec. 1, after Beijing last cut reserve requirements on Nov. 30.

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.9 percent by midday at 2,378 after opening at 2,388, just shy of its 125-day moving average at 2,390.

The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong rose 1.05 percent. The broader Hang Seng Index was up 0.68 percent at 21,638.05 after opening above 21,725.7, the top of a chart gap at that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5.

"There's not much fresh buying today. Investors sold into strength after the Hang Seng Index and some financial stocks opened above key chart levels this morning," said Jackson Wong, vice-president of equity sales at Tanrich Securities.

Wong added that investors were taking profit on some Chinese banks after strong gains on the year so far, viewing Beijing's latest move as more of a boost to credit supply than a clear easing move.

Turnover in Hong Kong was barely higher than on Friday and is likely to remain low with U.S. markets closed on Monday for a public holiday.

The mainland's top two lenders, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd and China Construction Bank Corp are each up more than 20 percent this year in Hong Kong. This compares with a 17.4 and 19.1 percent gain for the year to date by the Hang Seng Index and the China Enterprises Index, respectively.

ICBC was up 1.6 percent at the midday trading break in Hong Kong, after touching the highest intraday level since Aug. 4 last year. In Shanghai, the lender was up 0.5 percent, while CCB was flat.

Market watchers said lending capacity in the world's second-largest economy would be boosted by an estimated 350-400 billion yuan ($55.6-63.5 billion), with China facing the prospect a fifth successive quarter of slowing growth.

In a note to clients on Monday, Barclays analysts said the cut was "long overdue" and helped banks with low loan-deposit ratios and good capital, such as ICBC and CCB, improve their capacity to stimulate loan growth.

"A loosening liquidity environment could help reduce non-performing loan (NPL) risks as economic slowdown gradually unfolds in 2012," Barclays analysts said in the same note.

GROWTH-SENSITIVE SECTORS STRONG

Growth-sensitive sectors such as energy and materials were also stronger in Shanghai, as A-share turnover jumped to the highest at midday since Dec. 1, a day after Beijing cut bank reserves requirements for the first time in almost three years.

The Shanghai energy sub-index was up 1.3 percent, while a similar gauge for materials was up 1.5 percent. Chinese oil majors, PetroChina Co Ltd and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) gained 1.2 and 0.7 percent respectively.

"The Shanghai Composite closed below its opening level the last time bank reserve requirements were cut, and it will probably be the same this time around," said Zhang Qi, a Shanghai-based equity analyst with Haitong Securities. "I don't think anybody is expecting Beijing to change their prudent monetary policy position just yet, with money supply conditions still rather tight."

Beijing's latest policy move was preceded by data suggesting that average home prices in China fell for a fourth straight month in January, adding to worries about a hard landing for the world's second-largest economy.

But on Monday, the sector was also broadly higher, largely on a short squeeze after Beijing's latest policy move. In Hong Kong, Agile Property Holdings Ltd, for which short selling accounted for 10.5 percent of total turnover on Friday, jumped 7.2 percent.

The Chinese central bank last cut reserve requirements after markets closed on Nov. 30 last year. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.3 percent as a result on Dec. 1, while the China Enterprises Index soared 8.1 percent and the Hang Seng Index jumped 5.6 percent. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)