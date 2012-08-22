(Refiles to correct spelling of "Suning" in paragraph 8)
* HSI drops 1.1 pct, CSI300 down 0.8 pct
* Belle down after chairman says H2 outlook weak
* Geely sinks on higher-than-expected subsidies in earnings
* Chinese destocking process some more way to go: strategist
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Aug 22 Hong Kong shares fell to their
lowest in almost three weeks on Wednesday, as weak corporate
earnings dragged the Hang Seng Index below a chart support level
it has held for most of the last two weeks, suggesting more
weakness ahead.
Mainland Chinese markets also slid after local media
reported that curbs on the property sector could be extended to
more cities.
The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings ended down 0.8 percent to its lowest close since Jan.
6. The Shanghai Composite Index of more than 950
companies slipped 0.5 percent.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong slid 1.3 percent.
The Hang Seng Index shed 1.1 percent to 19,887.8,
closing below the 20,000 mark for only the second time since
Aug. 3. Losses on the Hang Seng Index accelerated in the
afternoon after stop-losses were triggered in the futures market
at about the 19,840 level, dealers said.
Chinese footwear retailer Belle International
slumped 4.6 percent, its worst daily showing in seven months,
after its chairman said he expects the firm to come under
pressure from discounts by other rivals as they seek to reduce
inventories.
"Chinese companies are still in a relatively early stage of
the destocking process, which will take up to six months
usually," said Hong Hao, chief equity strategist at Bank of
Communications International Securities.
"Part of that will inevitably involve price wars like we're
seeing between GOME and Suning, but that will reduce pricing
power, which is a bad combination with bad demand," Hong added.
Other consumer-related counters were broadly weaker.
Sportswear brand Li Ning declined 4.3 percent ahead of
its first half corporate earnings later on Wednesday. It is now
down 28 percent this year, compared with the 7.9 percent gain on
the Hang Seng Index.
"I won't add to current positions right now and will stay
defensive because rising housing prices and potentially, pork
too, means Beijing has to be more conservative with the pace of
monetary easing than many are expecting," BoComm's Hong said.
Investors will be looking to a preliminary survey of
manufacturing activity in China in August on Thursday, for fresh
clues on the state of the slowdown in the world's second-largest
economy.
CHINA PROPERTY A-SHARES WEAK
Data last week that showed housing prices in China rising
for a second month reignited fears of more curbs on a sector
Beijing is bent on controlling.
The Shanghai property sub-index has slid more than
10 percent since data last month showed the first increase in
China housing prices in nine months.
On Wednesday, there were fresh media reports of an extension
of a property tax pilot in China, hitting property A-shares.
Shenzhen-listed China Vanke lost 2.2 percent, while
Shanghai-listed Poly Real Estate shed 3.5 percent.
Other growth-sensitive sectors were also weak. CNOOC Ltd
lost 1.7 percent, leading Chinese oil majors lower in
both China and Hong Kong markets.
CNOOC closed on Wednesday at its lowest in a month after
Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock from "buy" to "hold" after
the company's underwhelming first half showing. The firm
reported on Tuesday first half net profit that fell twice as
much as the market expected and cut its dividend by 40 percent.
Geely Automobile dived 5.9 percent, its worst loss
in three months, after the Chinese car maker reported that
higher-than-expected government subsidies buoyed its first-half
earnings, offsetting weak domestic sales.
Geely is still up more than 50 percent this year after
slumping 50 percent in 2011.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)