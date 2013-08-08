* HSI +0.8 pct, H-shares +1.1 pct, CSI300 +0.6 pct

* Better than expected July China trade data gives hope

* Chong Hing Bank jumps on takeover hope

HONG KONG, August 8 Shares in mainland Chinese markets and Hong Kong rose on Thursday after stronger than expected trade data soothed worries over a slowdown in the world's second largest economy.

At midday, the CSI300 of leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was up 0.6 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5 percent at 2,056.63 points.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.8 percent to 21,755.23 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 1.1 percent, putting it on course for its biggest daily percentage gain in three weeks.

China's exports rose faster than expected in July from a year earlier while imports surged, customs data showed on Thursday, easing fears of a hard landing for China's economy.

"The latest set of data gave players confidence to make a bet in the market," said Alfred Chan, chief dealer at Cheer Pearl Investment. "As China's aim to boost domestic consumption so as to reduce reliance too much on exports, consumption-related sectors are set to benefit if the economy stablises."

China will release consumer and producer price data on Friday.

Shares in Hong Kong's Chong Hing Bank Ltd surged 18.9 percent to a record high after the company said its controlling shareholder,Liu Chong Hing Investment Ltd, received a takeover approach from unidentified third parties.

Stock of China's luxury watch distributor Hengdeli Holdings Limited fell 3.5 percent after it warned of a decrease in first half net profit due to impairment provisions made on some assets and a decline in gross profit margin due to adverse economic conditions.

Shares in Orient Overseas (International) Ltd dropped as much as 3.6 percent on Thursday morning before trimming losses to 0.7 percent after the company recorded a worse-than-expected first-half profit due to overcapacity and slower growth in the shipping industry.