SHANGHAI Jan 19 China stocks collapsed in early
trade on Monday, with financials hammered after regulators
cracked down on credit products that have been blamed for
fuelling excessive market speculation over the past three
months.
Brokerage shares tumbled after the securities regulator
punished industry heavyweights for illegal operations in their
margin trading business while banks were hit after the banking
regulator issued draft rules to tighten supervision of entrusted
loans, a kind of shadow banking product.
"The entrusted loan regulation and margin trading penalties
had combined impacts on market sentiment, adding to volatility
and leading investors to turn negative," said Du Changchu,
analyst at Northeast Securities in Shanghai.
"These two regulatory moves, in essence, hinder capital
inflows to the market which is the most significant reason
behind the recent rally."
The CSI300 index fell 3.8 percent to 3,496.22
points by 0158 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index
lost 3.4 percent to 3,260.45 points. Both indices had fallen
more 5 percent at the open.
China CSI300 stock index futures posted record intraday
drops, with the contract for February down 4.8 percent.
Shares of CITIC Securities and Haitong
Securities, China's top two brokerages, fell by
their 10 percent daily limit, dragging their smaller rivals
lower as well.
Bank shares also tumbled, with the sector sub-index
falling 5.3 percent.
The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.3 percent to 24,037.67
points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.8
percent to 11,856.26.
GRAPHICS
New A-share account openings bit.ly/1wvJ9S9
China trading volumes hit records in 2014 link.reuters.com/vag73w
(Reporting by Kazunori Takada, Sue-Lin Wong, Shanghai newsroom;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)