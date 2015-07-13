SHANGHAI, July 13 China stocks extended their
rebound on Monday, with the Shanghai Composite Index
rising over 4,000 points - a key psychological level - for the
first time since July 2.
The benchmark index has so far rebounded nearly 20 percent
from a four-month low hit last Thursday.
But the index is still down about 23 percent from its June
15 peak, when a three-week rout began that led to government
taking a series of market support measures.
The Shanghai index is now mid-way between last week's bottom
and a perceived ceiling of 4,500 points, a level below which a
government-backed bailout fund, formed by 21 brokerages, has
promised not to sell.
