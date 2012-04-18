HONG KONG, April 18 Hong Kong shares were set to snap two days of losses and open over one percent higher on Wednesday, boosted by short covering after the biggest gains in a month on Wall Street overnight and easing concerns over Europe's debt woes.

The Hang Seng index was set to open up 1.2 percent at 20,800.21. The China Enterprises index was indicated to rise 1.1 percent.

(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Pullin)