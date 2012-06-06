HONG KONG, June 6 Hong Kong shares are poised to start 0.5 percent higher on Wednesday, recovering from 5-1/2 month lows reached earlier this week, although worries about Europe, particularly Spain, are likely to keep investors from making big bets.

The Hang Seng index was set to open at 18,349.68. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open flat.

(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Pullin)