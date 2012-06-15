US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq stumbles as tech stocks sell off
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
HONG KONG, June 15 Hong Kong shares are seen opening slightly higher on Friday and poised to post a weekly gain, but turnover is likely to remain muted ahead of crucial Greek elections at the weekend.
The Hang Seng index and the China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms were both indicated to open up 0.6 percent.
Esprit Holdings was set for a 6.3 percent bounce at the open after plans for a management shake-up took almost a third off its market value in the past two sessions.
