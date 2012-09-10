HONG KONG, Sept 10 Hong Kong shares were set for a firmer start on Monday, with large-cap energy and banking stocks poised to build on last week's big gains, as hopes for more steps from China to boost flagging growth spur investors back into the market.

The Hang Seng index was seen opening up 0.4 percent. The China Enterprise index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open up 0.2 percent.

(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Paul Tait)