HONG KONG, Sept 10 Hong Kong shares held on to gains on Monday although investors paused for breath after last week's sharp run-up, as optimism over Chinese infrastructure spending was tempered by weak monthly trade data that pointed to a worsening economic outlook.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.1 percent while the China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland firms fell 0.4 percent.

On the mainland, the CSI300 of top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed up 0.4 percent, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.3 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Beaten down Chinese machinery, cement and industrial stocks continued to rise helped by hopes of more infrastructure spending while secondary offerings and placements pulled banking shares lower. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd, which makes road construction and earth-moving equipment, rose 6.1 percent while Sany Heavy was up 3.4 percent.

* Chinese financials were laggards as a slew of secondary offerings put pressure on shares. China Construction Bank fell 2.1 percent after an undisclosed investor sold a $530 million stake in the bank at a 2 percent discount to Friday's close. Shares of larger rival ICBC fell 2.1 percent.

Insurer China Pacific fell 1.3 percent after raising $1.3 billion by selling new shares to investors including Singapore's sovereign wealth fund. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing xxx)