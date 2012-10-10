HONG KONG Oct 10 Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Wednesday, with property stocks among the biggest losers, as weakness on Wall Street sparks profit-taking after the previous session's China-led rally.

The Hang Seng index was seen opening down 0.7 percent at 20,785.1 points. The China Enterprises index was indicated to open down 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Pullin)