HONG KONG Oct 24 Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index hit its highest intra-day level of the year on Wednesday, helped by gains in local property developers and sectors most sensitive to capital inflows into the territory.

The Hang Seng rose 0.4 percent to 21,787.8, rising above the previous intra-day high on Feb. 20 this year. The index is up 18 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ken Wills)