US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
HONG KONG Nov 9 Hong Kong shares opened lower on Friday as weak overseas markets prompted profit-taking, particularly in Chinese shares, and left the local benchmark poised for its worst weekly performance since mid-July.
The Hang Seng index opened down 0.6 percent at 21,433.6. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms opened down 1 percent.
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)