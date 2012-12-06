US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Dec 6 China shares ended lower on Thursday, slipping from a three-week high, as weakness in alcohol producers offset gains in financials and other policy-related sectors.
The CSI300 of top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 0.2 percent while the Shanghai Composite finished down 0.1 percent.
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)