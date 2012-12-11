HONG KONG Dec 11 Hong Kong shares are set for a mildly higher open on Tuesday helped by China-related issues although investors remained cautious ahead of the start of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting this year.

The Hang Seng Index was indicated to open up 0.1 percent at 22,295.99 close to the 16-month high hit last week. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open up 0.4 percent.