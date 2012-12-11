European shares ends off highs as US jobs growth slows; DAX shines
* Energy stocks, Vestas fall on U.S. climate withdrawal (Adds details, closing prices)
HONG KONG Dec 11 Chinese shares eased slightly on Tuesday as investors locked in some profits after a recent rally as data showed bank lending in November grew at a slower pace than expected.
The CSI300 of top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings fell 0.6 percent to 2,258.5 while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.4 percent to close at 2,074.7.
* Energy stocks, Vestas fall on U.S. climate withdrawal (Adds details, closing prices)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)