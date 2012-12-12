US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
HONG KONG Dec 12 China shares recovered from earlier losses to close higher on Wednesday as financial stocks and liquor producer Kweichow Moutai led an afternoon rebound.
The CSI300 closed up 0.4 percent at 2,267.77. The Shanghai Composite also rose 0.4 percent.
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)