SHANGHAI Aug 19 Shanghai's share market ended
at new eight-month highs on Tuesday, underpinned by strength in
media companies on plans to modernise the industry.
The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.3
percent at 2,245.33 points, while the CSI300 of
leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was flat at
2,374.77 points.
Media companies were boosted by President Xi Jinping saying
that China would build new classes of more credible and
competitive media and integrate traditional with new media, the
official government newspaper, China Daily reported.
People.cn Co Ltd, the Chinese government's
official newspaper as well as the mouthpiece of the ruling
Communist Party of China, was the leading stock in the media
sector. It jumped by its 10-percent daily limit, hitting its
highest level since the end of June.
Jishi Media, a Jilin provincial-level government
media group, was up 3.4 percent.
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and China Newroom; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)