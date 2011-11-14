(Updates to midday)

* HSI up 2.4 pct, Shanghai Composite up 1.6 pct

* HSI recovers about 50 pct of Thursday's 1,000-point drop

* Strength in China stocks to limit downside in HK - analyst

* Shanghai up in highest midday turnover in over a wk

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Nov 14 Hong Kong shares traded higher on Monday, led by Chinese stocks, particularly the two consumer staple names that will be added to the Hang Seng Index in December, spurring strong gains as index-based funds bought into them.

Weak turnover in the broader market suggests investors remain uncertain, with fresh U.S. economic data expected throughout this week that could drive risk aversion if figures are worse than expected. Any inaction in Europe is likely to compound matters.

"A lot of it is short covering and people catching up after the steep losses last week," said Jackson Wong, vice-president for equity sales at Tanrich Securities.

Wong added that strength in Chinese stocks could limit losses in Hong Kong, with investors looking to position themselves for a rally in 2012 after the China Enterprises Index recorded its worst quarter in 13 years last quarter.

The China Enterprises Index of top Hong Kong-listed mainland companies was up 3.22 percent at the midday trading break, helping the broader Hang Seng Index rise 2.4 percent to 19,595.61.

Gains on Monday have helped the Hang Seng Index retrace half of the more than 1,000-point plunge on Nov. 10 that came in volume that at midday was significantly stronger than on Monday.

Chinese consumer companies Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp and Want Want China Holdings Ltd gained 5.3 and 8 percent, respectively, after the manager of the Hang Seng Index announced late on Friday they would be included in the benchmark from Dec. 5.

During the midday break, Chinese instant noodle and beverage maker Tingyi said third-quarter profit fell 34.9 percent from a year earlier amid slower sales in a high inflation environment, although the result beat of forecasts.

POLICY OPTIMISM LIFTS LARGE-CAP CYCLICALS

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 1.6 percent at 2,521.4 points, led by strength in large caps, particularly energy counters, as midday A-share turnover surged to the highest in more than a week.

Data released after mainland markets closed on Friday pointed to a higher-than-expected surge in new loans made by Chinese banks in October, spurring investors back into the market on further evidence of selective policy easing by the government.

The mainland's largest bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) was among the benchmark's biggest boosts, gaining 1.4 percent. ICBC gained 1 percent in Hong Kong.

PetroChina Co Ltd and China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) were among Shanghai's top three boosts, up 1 and 1.3 percent respectively partly on higher global prices. (Editing by Chris Lewis)