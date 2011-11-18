(Updates to midday)

* HSI down 1.8 pct, holds above Oct. 24 low at 18,435

* Shanghai down 1.4 pct, set for worst week in three

* Energy, financials weak on fear of Europe contagion

* Investors more comfortable with China macro situation - CLSA

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Nov 18 Hong Kong shares fell in thin Friday morning trade, poised for a third-straight weekly loss, with Chinese oil and financial giants among the biggest drags, but losses were capped as the Hang Seng Index held above a technical resistance level.

Total weekly turnover in Hong Kong could test a one-month low. Short-selling interest has steadily increased over the last two sessions, with some mainland property issues seeing some of the highest percentage interest.

Despite dissipating fears of a hard landing for the Chinese economy, risk aversion has stayed at an elevated level this week on concern over global contagion as the euro zone debt crisis rumbles on unabated.

"It's short-term trading on headlines; there's no reason to jump in if the government is against you," said Francis Cheung, CLSA's managing director of China-Hong Kong Strategy.

Cheung, who recently returned from meeting clients in the United States, said that while macro-economic conditions in China were improving in parts, the world's second-largest economy still "really needs a couple of big turns".

"There are no definite answers ... but people are generally becoming more comfortable with the macro environment," he added.

On Friday, the mainland's two largest banks, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd and China Construction Bank Corp lost 3.3 and 2.4 percent, respectively. ICBC and CCB are down 8.5 percent and 1.1 percent so far this week.

The country's banking regulator reiterated on Nov. 11 that banks should not use wealth management products to attract deposits.

That warning has been followed by some mainland media reports this week of a temporary halt in short-term wealth management products this week, that have allegedly been used by banks to skirt lending restrictions imposed to curb inflation.

MAINLAND ENERGY STOCKS WEIGH

Weakness in financials and oil giants such as CNOOC Ltd , which lost 2.3 percent partly on lower global oil prices, was instrumental in the relative underperformance of the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, which was down 2.76 percent at the midday trading break.

The Hang Seng Index was down 1.81 percent at 18,476.24 after briefly testing the 18,435 level, the low on Oct. 24.

A gap that opened up on the charts between the high on Oct. 23 at about 18,082.4 and the low on Oct. 24 suggests there could be a steep fall should the 18,435 support level be breached.

Oil counters also weighed on mainland markets, with the Shanghai Composite Index down 1.35 percent at 2429.86 at midday. PetroChina Co Ltd and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) were among the top drags.

The Shanghai benchmark is poised for a second straight weekly loss and its worst week in three.

The countries top two coal producers also suffered. China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd lost 2.5 percent and China Coal Energy Co Ltd shed 3 percent.

Lower prices for gold and other commodities weighed on Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd, the mainland's largest gold miner and Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd, which each fell more than 2 percent. (Editing by Chris Lewis)