* HSI down 1.5 pct, Shanghai Composite down 0.8 pct

* Midday turnover nears 2011 lows on both bourses

* Esprit slumps 10 pct after CFO resigns

* Materials names weigh on Shanghai

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Dec 6 Hong Kong shares retreated on Tuesday in midday turnover that neared the year's low as investors await the outcome of a European summit later this week that could be pivotal in resolving the region's debt troubles.

Investor appetites were further spoiled after Standard & Poor's on Monday warned that it may downgrade the credit ratings of all 15 euro zone nations if no agreement was reached by the end of the week.

"There's no reason to do any fresh buying right now. It's also risky to short the market because you don't want to be caught out if anything happens in Europe," said Kiu Ho, Sunwah International assistant vice-president for institutional sales.

The Hang Seng Index was down 1.51 percent at 18,889.76 at the midday trading break, at the bottom of a range that has served as chart support for the last three sessions, seen at around 18,868.

Chinese counters were relative underperformers, with the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland companies listed in Hong Kong down 2.15 percent. Financial plays were the top drags, with Bank of China Ltd down 2.9 percent.

Volume in Esprit Holdings Ltd stood out. It slumped 10 percent in midday volume exceeding its 30-day average after the company said late on Monday that executive director and chief financial officer Chew Fook Aun had decided to resign on or before June 1, 2012.

Esprit had surged 8.7 percent on Monday after the company said it was holding a conference call after markets closed. The embattled fashion retailer has lost almost 71 percent in 2011 to date with investors sceptical over its turnaround plan.

SHANGHAI STRETCHES LOSING STREAK

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.8 percent at 2,315.1, nearing the year's intraday low at 2,307.15 in midday A-share turnover that also neared the low for the year.

Losses among gold-related names were particularly pronounced on declining gold prices. China's largest gold miner, Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd lost 2.3 percent while Zhongjin Gold Corp Ltd fell 4 percent.

Turnover in Shanghai has steadily declined since last Thursday after Beijing cut reserve requirements for commercial lenders for the first time in three years spurred a spike.

With economic data suggesting the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy could be spreading, investors are eyeing the country's annual Central Economic Work Conference, expected to be held sometime this month for clues on changes in the central government's monetary policy position.

Bank loan and M2 growth targets for 2012 will consequently be in focus and most directly affect banks, which were the top drags on the Shanghai Composite on Tuesday. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd was down 1.6 percent. (Editing by Chris Lewis)