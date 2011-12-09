(Updates to midday)

* HSI down 2.6 pct, Shanghai Composite down 0.6 pct

* EU announcement accelerates losses in top HK beta plays

* EU summit failure could trigger fund outflow - analyst

* Shanghai mired in 2,300-2,320 range

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Dec 9 Hong Kong shares fell on Friday as the Hang Seng Index broke below support levels that had held for six sessions, with investors uncertain whether European leaders will deliver a credible solution to the region's debt crisis at a meeting later in the day.

Top beta plays saw losses accelerate after the European Union announced that it had failed to secure backing from all 27 member nations to change the EU treaty to enforce stricter rules intended to prevent a repeat of the debt crisis in the bloc.

The Hang Seng Index was down 2.63 percent at 18,605.92 by the midday trading break, breaking below 18,818 points that has served as chart support since last Friday and poised for its fourth weekly loss in five weeks.

"Tonight's EU meeting is key. If they fail to decide on something credible, it could trigger outflows from the Hong Kong and China markets," said Alan Lam, Julius Baer's Greater China equity analyst.

The China Enterprises Index of top mainland companies listed in Hong Kong was down 3.64 percent.

Property, materials and shipping stocks, particularly mainland companies, were among the top percentage losers. Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd lost 3.5 percent and Agile Property Holdings Ltd shed 4.3 percent.

Turnover at midday rose marginally from Thursday, but stayed broadly weak.

One exception was Midland Holdings Ltd, which slumped 7.3 percent in midday volume almost twice its 30-day average. Midland rallied 9 percent on Thursday after Hong Kong's government said it may reevaluate the special stamp duty it has imposed as a property market cooling measure, sparking optimism that physical transactions would increase.

In a note on Friday, Barclays analysts disputed that notion, saying that removing the special stamp duty and inviting short-term investors back into the property market would not help increase transaction volumes.

SHANGHAI MIRED IN 2,300-2,320 RANGE

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.6 percent at 2,315.2 points at midday, locked in a range between 2,300 and 2,320 points for a fourth straight session, with A-share turnover near a three-year low.

China Life Insurance Co Ltd, down 1.8 percent, and China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd, off 0.7 percent, were among the top drags. The Shanghai materials sub-index was a relative underperformer, down 1.2 percent.

Market watchers said investors were abstaining from fresh buying, uncertain about how the impact of a slowdown in the Chinese economy would hurt earnings.

In a note to clients on Friday, Julius Baer's Lam said easing inflationary pressure and loosening policy should favour the medium-term performance of mainland markets, upgrading China A-shares from neutral to overweight.

Data on Friday showed China's annual inflation rate tumbled in November to 4.2 percent, the lowest in more than a year, fuelling expectations of further monetary policy easing after the annual policy-setting economic work meeting next week. (Editing by Chris Lewis)